Two women are facing domestic violence charges after police say one threw a shoehorn, the other a television remote control, at family member’s faces in separate incidents in Merrimack.
Officers responding to a report of an altercation around 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 30 reported a woman identified as Lee Ann Mignon, 61, assaulted a family member by throwing a shoehorn, hitting them in the face.
Mignon was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment on Dec. 7 in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on a domestic violence — simple assault charge.
The following day, Oct. 31, Merrimack police responded to another home around 11:46 a.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to police, a woman identified as Mariah Mainguy, 27, assaulted a household member by throwing a television remote control at them, hitting the victim in the face.
Mainguy was arrested on a charge of domestic violence-simple assault. She was released on personal recognizance bail pending arraignment on Dec. 7 in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court.