MANCHESTER -- A Woodsville man accused in an armed robbery in a Catholic Medical Center parking lot last week was arrested Monday evening in Lebanon, police said.
Ron Goodwin, 43, is charged with felony robbery in connection with the Jan. 2 CMC incident.
According to a news release, a woman told police about 6:05 p.m. that evening that as she was leaving work at CMC, a vehicle pulled up behind her in the employee parking lot and a man grabbed her purse while showing a gun. He got back in the vehicle and drove off, the release said.
Manchester police picked up Goodwin Monday evening, police said. He was held on preventive detention pending arraignment Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.
