Police said a Woodsville man faces felony charges after a neighbor dispute in which a shot was fired.
The Haverhill Police Department responded Sunday to 2 Perkins Place in Woodsville for a report of a large brawl and were told by witnesses that 34-year-old Caleb Holden had fired a shot.
"In speaking with several witnesses to the incident it was reported that neighbors knocked on Holden’s door regarding an apparent neighbor dispute, at which point he reportedly opened the door and fired a single round at them from a handgun through his screen door," police said in a news release on Monday. "The witnesses were able to get the firearm from Holden and restrain him until officers arrived."
Holden was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence, all felonies. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police said Holden was held on preventive detention at the Grafton County House of Corrections and was to be arraigned Monday.