Work was suspended for the second time in as many weeks after another noose - the eighth in a month - was discovered at an Amazon warehouse under construction in northern Connecticut.
The noose was found Wednesday at the Windsor site on Kennedy Road, one day after work resumed, purportedly with security upgrades. It was discovered a few hours before NAACP representatives arrived to interview workers about previous incidents. The noose, made of red rope, was found in some yellow electrical cables.
"This is ridiculous," Scot X Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP, had told The Post on Wednesday. "We told them to take this seriously, and they're trying to water it down. This is pretty bad."
The FBI and Connecticut State Police are assisting the Windsor Police Department with the investigation into the incidents, which are being treated as hate crimes. Last week, Amazon doubled its reward and is now offering $100,000 for information that helps identify the responsible party.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request from The Post for comment. It was unclear what security measures were implemented while the facility was shuttered.
Windsor police and Connecticut state police also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.
The Windsor facility was shut down last Friday for security upgrades, Amazon told The Post last week. Windsor police officers had been patrolling the site when the seventh noose was discovered May 19, the department said in a news release. Employees in the area were interviewed, and the rope collected and taken to the state lab for analysis. The work site had no surveillance cameras at the time, and hundreds of workers for various contractors come and go on-site each day.
Such incidents are not uncommon in the construction industry. In 2020, at least 20 known racist incidents were reported on North American construction sites, according to Construction Dive. Some involved graffiti or verbal abuse, but nearly half involved nooses, which were found at worksites from Toronto to Portland, Ore.
Work on the Amazon facility in Windsor began late last year and is supposed to be completed in late 2021. Amazon has said that the center will create 1,000 jobs in the next two years and that employees will be paid a $15 hourly wage plus benefits.