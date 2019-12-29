A gunman who opened fire in a Texas church, killing one person and leaving another in critical condition, died after parishioners at the Sunday morning service shot him in response, authorities said.
The Fort Worth Fire Department said three people, including the person who they believed to be the shooter, were transported from the scene in critical condition.
Two of the people, including the shooter, died while en route to the hospital, and the third person was successfully resuscitated by paramedics, according to Macara Trusty, a spokesman for local emergency services MedStar. Two more people suffered minor injuries as they ducked for cover inside the church, she said.
The incident took place in White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, at the West Freeway Church of Christ.
White Settlement police chief J.P. Bevering said that the gunman was shot by two worshippers who were armed and returned fire. “The threat is stopped based on the heroic actions of the two parishioners in the church,” Bevering said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement: “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”
Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said Sunday was “a horrific day in Tarrant County.”
“Today evil walked boldly among us,” he said. “But let me remind you, good people raised up and stopped it before it got worse.”
The shooting was captured on video as the church service was apparently being streamed on YouTube, according to the Dallas Morning News.
The newspaper gives this account: “In the video, the shooter, who is wearing what seems to be a dark-colored hood, gets up from a pew in the back of the room and walks up to a man in a suit who is standing in the corner. As the two speak and the man points to his right, the shooter reaches into his jacket and pulls out what appears to be a shotgun.
“A man sitting nearby stands up and reaches toward the back of his waistband as several others start to take cover, but most people in the sanctuary appear to be unaware of what is happening. The shooter fires twice while stepping backward down the aisle, striking the man who stood up and then the man he first approached.
“Another man then pulls out a handgun and fires once, striking the shooter just as he turns toward the front of the room. Six seconds have elapsed since the shooter pulled out his gun.”
“You feel like your life is flashing before you. I was so worried about my little one,” witness Isabel Arreola told CBS 11.
In November 2017, 26 people were killed and 20 wounded when a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
