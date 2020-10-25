A 26-year-old Lebanon man was charged with driving while intoxicated after state police said he drove the wrong way on Interstate 93 early Sunday.
State Police Troop D received reports of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-89 in Hopkinton at 12:42 a.m.
Troopers responded immediately and located the vehicle near Exit 5. Troopers set up a rolling roadblock to prevent northbound traffic from continuing in the path of the wrong-way driver, state police said in a news release.
"Trooper Kenneth McGrath was able to deploy stop sticks and successfully deflated both tires on the driver’s side of the vehicle," the new release says. "However, the vehicle failed to stop and continued southbound."
Other troopers converged on the vehicle and were able to stop it at mile marker 4.2.
The driver was identified as Robert McCullen. He was arrested and charged with DUI, disobeying a police officer and felony reckless conduct. He will be arraigned at a later date in Merrimack County Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Trooper McGrath at 603-227-0088 or email at Kenneth.T.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.