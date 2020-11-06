A Goffstown woman has been indicted on negligent homicide charges after she was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of a fatal crash in Salem earlier this year.
Elaine Regan, 58, of 58 Main St., Apt. 2, was indicted in October by a Rockingham County grand jury on two counts of negligent homicide, four counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
The indictments allege that Regan was traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street and under the influence when she allegedly caused a crash on March 23 that killed Adityarini Lewis, 33, of Salem.
Lewis was a passenger in a red 2009 Kia Optima operated by her husband, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the indictments, Regan was driving a maroon Jeep Patriot in the wrong direction while passing other vehicles when her vehicle struck the Kia from behind on Main Street by Geremonty Drive.
The impact forced the Kia to crash into the corner of a rock retaining wall.
Salem police officer Lucas G. White wrote in an affidavit that he immediately smelled an odor of marijuana after Regan was pulled out of the driver’s seat of her car and placed on a stretcher.
“I advised Regan of the marijuana odor I detected from her person and I asked her if she had smoked marijuana. Regan nodded her head in an up and down motion and stated that she had smoked marijuana. I asked Regan how much marijuana she smoked and she stated that she smoked a couple of hits earlier in the day,” the affidavit said.
White reported that when he asked Regan to stick out her tongue he noticed “marijuana debris” inside her mouth.
Regan told police that she didn’t know how the accident had happened, the affidavit said.
During a drug influence evaluation, Regan claimed that she hadn’t eaten anything since the day before and took the couple of “hits” of marijuana. She also told police that the “marijuana she smoked is really good stuff” and that “a couple of hits is all she needs.”
Regan is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 9.