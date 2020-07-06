Wrong-way vehicles on Interstate 93 kept state police busy early Sunday, leading to two arrests for impaired driving and related charges.
The first was in New Hampton shortly before midnight late Saturday night. According to state police, Trooper Kenneth McGrath responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on I-93 South.
A short time later McGrath found a Heidijo Moore, 46, in her vehicle stopped and facing the wrong way.
"Trooper McGrath was able to determine that the vehicle had in fact been traveling the wrong way on the interstate and had stopped briefly before being encountered by Trooper McGrath. Further investigation revealed that the operator by intoxicating liquor or drugs and was subsequently arrested," New Hampshire State Police said.
Moore was booked and bailed pending arraignment in Laconia District Court on charges of DUI (subsequent), resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
A short time later a motorcycle was spotted traveling the wrong way on Interstate 93 North in Tilton. Trooper Daniel Livingstone, who was at the scene of the Moore stop, with the assistance of the Tilton Police Department, was able to intercept the rider in Northfield.
Christopher Maher, 27, of Woburn, Mass., was subsequently arrested for DUI (2nd offense) and reckless conduct. He was processed and bailed pending arraignment in Franklin District Court.