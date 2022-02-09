A 47-year-old Concord man who worked as an assistant baseball coach at Colby-Sawyer College has been arrested and charged with inappropriate sexual contact with two 17-year-old girls, police said.
Joshua Pincoske was charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, all Class A felonies, according to a news release. He also faces 50 counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse images, all Class A felonies; one count of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony and one count of Class A misdemeanor sexual assault.
The charges follow an investigation by Farmington Police Department that began in December 2020 after two 17-year-old girls reported inappropriate sexual contact with Pincoske, according to an affidavit.
Pincoske allegedly paid the girls for explicit sexual images transmitted online and as well as in-person sexual activity inside his vehicle, the affidavit reads.
A search warrant was executed at Pincoske's North Spring Street residence on Feb. 2 and he was arrested Tuesday.
A profile of Pincoske on the Colby-Sawyer website has since been removed. The college said it's preparing to release a statement.
Concord police assisted members of the Farmington Police Department, Merrimack County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force with the execution of a search warrant, according to a news release.
Pincoske is being held on preventative detention pending arraignment at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Merrimack County Superior Court.