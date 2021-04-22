Charging documents for the four additional Youth Development Center defendants arrested this week detailed allegations of abuse of five jailed teenagers, including incidents of abuse in 2007 that mark the most recent allegations in the state's spiraling investigation into abuse at the center.
On Thursday, charges were read against Victor Malavet, Stanley Watson, Trevor Middleton and Jonathan Brand, and prosecutors announced they would seek to hold all four men without bail. Hearings to set their bail are set for Friday morning.
All four men are accused of using their positions of authority in the jail to coerce teenagers into sex.
Watson was charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, with prosecutors alleging a pattern of assault, including multiple sexual assaults of a teenager in 1998.
Middleton was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors said he used his position of authority between 1999 and 2001 to coerce a teenager into sex acts, and allege he sexually assaulted the teenager.
Malavet faces seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors allege he abused a teenage girl while she was incarcerated in 2001, using his authority to force the girl into sex acts around the detention facility, even as she said she did not want to.
Brand was charged with two counts of felonious sexual assault. Prosecutors say he used his authority to coerce a teenage boy into sex acts in 2007.
So far, 10 men have been arrested in the probe, and charged with abuse spanning the years 1994 to 2007.
A civil lawsuit brought by people who say they were abused at the Youth Development Center now includes well over 230 defendants, attorney Rus Rilee has said, with allegations dating from 1963 to 2018.
The state urges anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the Youth Development Center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center. Crisis center advocates are available across New Hampshire to provide free and confidential support to anyone affected by sexual violence.