CONCORD — A woman who suffered alleged sexual abuse in the New Hampshire juvenile justice system won’t be in prison much longer after winning parole into a treatment program where she hopes her past trauma will be addressed.
The New Hampshire Adult Parole Board ordered Natasha Maunsell, 36, into Hope on Haven Hill, a Rochester treatment facility for pregnant women and young mothers.
While the board technically set her parole violation at six months, she has already been in the Correctional Facility for Women for two months, and the Haven Hill program is for six months. If she successfully completes Haven Hill, she will have served out her parole violation.
Three months pregnant, Maunsell said she does not want to give birth in prison.
“My willingness is what’s going to determine my rehabilitation. I’m very willing. I’m suffering mentally, emotionally. I’m very willing to surrender into treatment,” she said toward the end of the hearing.
The board took nearly an hour to hear from Maunsell and her lawyer.
Maunsell was subject to repeated sexual assaults by her jailer at a youth detention center in Concord in 2001, according to indictments brought against the jailer.
The indictments are part of a long-running investigation into abuse of children involved in the juvenile justice system, which includes the Youth Development Center (YDC) in Manchester and the Youth Detention Services Unit (YDSU) in Concord.
Since her release from prison in 2012, Maunsell has violated parole four times, mostly for drug or alcohol use. The most recent involved drinking, marijuana use and an unauthorized trip to Puerto Rico.
Maunsell said she discontinued her psychiatric medication when she learned she was pregnant. She was manic at the time, and flew to Puerto Rico to comfort a friend whose relative had died. When she returned, she told her parole officer about the violation.
Maunsell blamed her impulsivity on her bipolar disorder diagnosis and PTSD.
“I don’t like to feel so out of control,” she said.
Her lawyer, Michael Lewis, had urged the parole board to consider her abuse as a child, including abuse when in the custody of the state. That is responsible in part for her behavior, he said.
“She’s served 10 years already plus seven rapes, which is not what Judge (Robert) Lynn ordered,” Lewis said.
Lynn, who went on to become chief justice of the Supreme Court and is now a state representative, sentenced Maunsell after she was tried as an adult and found guilty for fracturing the skull of two YDC workers.
One parole board member told Lewis the board could not take his client’s history into account. The board has to judge a person’s ability to succeed on the outside, said Roger Phillips.
“We deal with lots of people who have had terrible things happen in their past. We have no control over that,” Phillips said.
Several supporters were on hand for the hearing, including justice organizers with the American Friends Service Committee and a former fellow inmate.