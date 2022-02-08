While defense and prosecution attorneys might be filing motions up until the last minute, a judge on Tuesday said the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, who is charged with the deaths of seven members of a motorcycle club on Route 2 in Randolph three years ago, remains on track to begin in late July.
Following a 45-minute status hearing in Coos County Superior Court in Lancaster, Judge Peter Bornstein ruled that Zhukovskyy’s defense team will provide the state with the resume of its new accident-reconstruction expert by Feb. 18 and his or her report by April 1.
The state will have until April 25 to respond to the defense report, said Bornstein, and until May 30 to depose defense witnesses. Meanwhile, the defense has until May 6 to depose state witnesses.
Jury selection will be conducted between July 19 and July 21, with Zhukovskyy’s trial to begin on either Friday, July 22, or Monday, July 25.
On June 21, 2019, the State alleges that Zhukovskyy -- who is from Westfield, Mass., and was working at the time for a motor-carrier known as Westfield Transport -- had just completed the delivery of a vehicle to a dealership in Gorham.
Operating a Dodge Ram pickup that was towing a goose-neck trailer, Zhukovskyy was westbound on Route 2 when he encountered an eastbound group of riders from the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Made up of Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force corpsmen and their spouses, the Jarheads had just left the Mount Jefferson View cabins where they had been staying, and were headed to the American Legion Post 82 in Gorham, where they were going to set up a hall for the club’s annual meeting the next day.
The state initially said that Zhukovskyy, who it maintains was under the influence of drugs, crossed into the eastbound lane, causing a deadly collision that claimed the lives of Albert Mazza Jr. of Lee; Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington; Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr, both of Lakeville, Mass.
After issuing a report based on the presumption that Zhukovskyy went into the Jarheads’ lane of travel, the state issued a second report that said the lead Jarhead rider had cross into Zhukovskyy’s lane.
Charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide-DUI, and reckless manslaughter as well as one count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, Zhukovskyy was supposed to go on trial last fall, but a series of delays followed.
The most recent delay occurred when questions arose about the veracity of the defense’s accident-reconstruction expert.
Bornstein gave the defense time to find a new expert and Tuesday’s hearing was an update to the court on how that process was going.
Public Defender Jay Duguay, who, with Steve Mirkin, represents Zhukovskky, told Bornstein that an expert, whom he did not identify, had been retained, adding that he or she has to review both of the state’s accident reports before coming up with their own.
It seems, said Duguay, that “quite a bit was missed” in the state’s reports, adding that the defense expert would also need to physically inspect both Zhukovskyy’s truck and the Jarheads’ motorcycles, the former of which was contingent upon the weather since the truck is being stored outside.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick, who, with members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, is representing the state in Zhukovskyy’s prosecution, blamed the defense for delaying the trial because it had not properly vetted its own expert.