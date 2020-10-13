A judge has ruled that because Volodymyr Zhukovskyy did not “unambiguously invoke his right to remain silent,” his Miranda rights were not violated in a police interview after a crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed on Route 2 in Randolph in 2019.
Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., is charged with seven alternate counts each of reckless manslaughter, negligent homicide/DUI, and negligent homicide as well as one count each of aggravated DUI and reckless conduct resulting from the June 21 crash.
Court documents allege that Zhukovskyy was under the influence of drugs and driving a Dodge pickup towing an empty goose-neck car trailer when he crossed into the eastbound lane and struck and killed members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.
Last month, Zhukovskyy appeared in an electronic hearing before Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein. His defense team had filed a motion to suppress parts of an interview he did with New Hampshire State Troopers three days after the crash.
The motion argued that the interview should have ended when Zhukovskyy said he didn’t feel like answering any questions.
But prosecutors and state troopers told Bornstein that Zhukovskyy never asked to cease the interview, though he complained about being tired, cold and feeling poorly from not having ingested drugs recently and said, “I don’t even want to answer anything.”
Zhukovskyy's lawyers maintained that remark was sufficient to halt the interview, which before it resumed would have required him to be re-read his Miranda rights.
But Bornstein said on Monday that Zhukovskyy failed to prove his case.
As to police failing to “scrupulously honor” the defendant’s right to cut off questioning, Bornstein wrote that the New Hampshire Supreme Court has said that “when a suspect makes an ambiguous or equivocal statement it will often be good police practice for the interviewing officers to … clarify whether or not he actually wants an attorney [or to remain silent].”
Nonetheless, Bornstein continued, “the police need not seek clarification where, as in this case, the suspect makes a statement concerning his right to remain silent that is ambiguous or equivocal.”