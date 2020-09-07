David Graeber, an anthropologist and self-proclaimed anarchist who was an intellectual leader of the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 and wrote books challenging established views about jobs, wealth and social hierarchies, died Sept. 2 at a hospital in Venice. He was 59.
His wife, Nika Dubrovsky, said on Twitter that he died while on vacation. The immediate cause was internal bleeding. “We are waiting for results of the autopsy,” she added, “in order to establish the intermediate and underlying cause of death.”
Graeber was both a scholar of anarchism — technically, a society without a form of government — and an advocate of it in the public sphere. He was jailed during anti-globalization protests and once was struck by a plastic bullet fired by police during a demonstration in Quebec City. He kept the projectile in his pocket.
A onetime professor at Yale University, where his teaching contract was not renewed in 2005, sparking a public outcry, Graeber later had a distinguished academic career in England, most recently as a professor at the London School of Economics. His articles were downloaded millions of times, and his books were became sellers.
“It’s possible,” a 2013 article in the Chronicle of Higher Education noted, “that, given his activism and his writings, he is the most influential anthropologist in the world.”