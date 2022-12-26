Winter storm hits Buffalo, New York

A powerful blizzard that paralyzed western New York over Christmas weekend has killed at least 25 people, Erie county officials said on Monday, as road and utility crews faced a long day of digging out the snowed-in region around Buffalo.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told reporters at a Monday morning briefing that the county's tally of storm-related deaths had jumped by 12 overnight, and included cases of people who were found in snowbanks, in their cars or who had died from cardiac events while plowing or blowing snow.