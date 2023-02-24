A federal court on Thursday ordered New Hampshire hospitals and the Department of Health and Human Services to come up with a schedule for ending the boarding of mental health patients in emergency rooms, sometimes for days and weeks, without timely placement in mental health facilities that can provide care they need.

The judgment Thursday in U.S. District Court in Concord gives attorneys for DHHS and 18 New Hampshire hospitals 30 days to come up with joint or separate plans for phasing out the practice — deemed a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unjust seizure of private property.