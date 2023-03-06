'Dilbert' replaced by 'Pearls' Union Leader Staff Mar 6, 2023 6 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Beginning today, the cartoon “Dilbert” no longer will appear on the Union Leader’s daily comics page. It will run for the last time in this weekend’s Sunday News.The company that distributed the comic, Andrews McMeel Universal, dropped it early last week. No other syndicator has picked it up, and the strip is no longer offered to newspapers.Creator Scott Adams said the strip will be available only at his public website, Dilbert.com. He has no plans for alternative publication.The change comes after hundreds of newspapers canceled the comic a couple weeks ago, after Adams’ remarks on one of his YouTube shows were decried as racist.“Dilbert” ran in the Union Leader until Saturday, the last day it was available from the vendor.“Dilbert” has been replaced on the daily comics page by “Pearls Before Swine,” a popular strip that already appears in the Sunday comics section. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Dear Abby: Man wants to avoid contact entirely with son's in-laws Dr. Roizen: Tamp down inflammation and spark up your life Heloise: Dipping tobacco stirs up trouble Heloise: Take notice when buying gift cards +2 Manchester prepping to deploy overdose prevention 'strike teams' +2 Police: Several Plymouth State students struck by vehicle that left scene in Plymouth Load more {{title}} Most Popular Powerball jackpot winner: Lawsuit filed against $2.04 billion Powerball winner Perfect match: Joey's Diner in Amherst becomes MaryAnn's State officials: Mill building in Manchester torn down without proper historic review New Business: What's up with 7-Eleven in Manchester? Nouria brand grows Robert Kennedy Jr. says he's eyeing 2024 Democratic run for president Truck driver killed in lumber-unloading accident at Gilford Home Center Rat-bite tenement shows improvement but still can't pass city inspection Videos show confrontations, fights preceding deadly shooting outside Manchester bar Boston to Manchester rail study: $782 million to build, $17 million a year to run Bedford's Caleb Richmond advances to semifinals of Jeopardy! high school reunion show Request News Coverage