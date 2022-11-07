FILE PHOTO: News conference after former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrived to surrender, in New York

NEW YORK -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday appealed a judge's order to install a watchdog at the Trump Organization before a civil fraud case by the state's attorney general goes to trial.

Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron on Thursday granted state Attorney General Letitia James' request to appoint an independent monitor to halt alleged ongoing fraud at the real estate company and keep the Trumps from transferring assets out of her reach.