Y ou thought shoveling snow was just a pain in the you-know-what.
But as New Hampshire looks at the possibility of more snow Friday, medical personnel warn — and studies show — that snow shoveling is harder and more perilous than you might think.
“Snow-shoveling and snowblowing heart attacks, and even cardiac arrest, are very real issues that unfortunately occur all too frequently this time of year,” said Eric Jaeger, a paramedic and educator at Exeter Hospital.
“Older adults who are not in great physical condition should use caution before going outside to shovel the driveway after a major snowstorm” Jaeger said.
One of the first comprehensive studies of snow-shoveling accidents by the American Journal of Emergency Medicine found that most of these incidents involve men in and around the home.
“The most common mechanisms of injury/nature of medical emergency are acute musculoskeletal exertion, slips and falls, and being struck by a snow shovel,” the report said.
Fatalities are most often heart attacks. “Cardiac-related (emergency room) visits accounted for an important minority (6.7%) of the cases in this study, including all of the reported deaths,” the study said.
Jaeger says denial can be deadly for people who don’t want to believe their symptoms could indicate a heart attack. “It’s not unusual for people to believe that their chest or abdominal discomfort is gastroesophageal reflux disease,” he said.
In other words, don’t mistake a heart attack for acid indigestion.
“Shoveling snow can put enormous stress on the heart,” Jaeger said.
“ The risk is greater if you have any history of cardiac issues, or hypertension or smoking.”
Phil Cote, 80, doesn’t shovel much anymore because he gets short of breath, but his 74-year-old wife, Denise, is still at it. Phil, who has worked at the Hampton Center Hardware store for 34 years, bought her a “Snow Joe” this year. It’s a 24-volt rechargeable hand-operated mini-snowblower that Phil says works like an electric broom.
“I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” Denise said, “so ‘Snow Joe’ is my go-to now.”
Like most hardware stores, Hampton Hardware sells conventional snow shovels, some of which have ergonomically designed “crooked” handles that minimize the amount a person has to bend over.
Innovation in snow shoveling notwithstanding, Eric Jaeger has some advice: Consider hiring someone else to shovel your driveway, and if you must do it yourself, go easy and take multiple breaks.
Most importantly he said, stop at the first sign of trouble.
“The most obvious sign is chest pressure or discomfort, but a heart attack can present without chest pain,” he said. “Any sudden fatigue, shortness of breath, arm or jaw pain, or abdominal discomfort is a sign to immediately stop.”
“If symptoms persist for more than a few minutes or are intense, call 911,” Jaeger says.
Many people believe that using a snowblower is less strenuous, but maneuvering that heavy machine also can result in heart attacks and cardiac arrest.
“The risk is enhanced if you are outside working alone,” Jaeger said. “If trouble occurs, there will be no one to sound the alarm.”