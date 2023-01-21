MERRIMACK – The Merrimack High School coach who died at his home one day after allegedly committing a hit-and-run in Manchester that killed a pedestrian is remembered as a stalwart leader and mentor of the school’s track and field program, which he led for 21 years.

Shawn Croteau, 59, of Newbury, a physical education instructor who also coached basketball and worked at Mastricola Elementary School, helped “multitudes of student/athletes reach their goals. Shawn always put the person first as he strived to make the sport fun while the kids tested their boundaries and excelled as people and athletes,” assistant coach John Snell wrote Thursday in an email to the Union Leader’s sports section. “His coaching companions will sorely miss Shawn; he was a reliable person whose insight and knowledge were valuable.”