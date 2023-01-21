MERRIMACK – The Merrimack High School coach who died at his home one day after allegedly committing a hit-and-run in Manchester that killed a pedestrian is remembered as a stalwart leader and mentor of the school’s track and field program, which he led for 21 years.
Shawn Croteau, 59, of Newbury, a physical education instructor who also coached basketball and worked at Mastricola Elementary School, helped “multitudes of student/athletes reach their goals. Shawn always put the person first as he strived to make the sport fun while the kids tested their boundaries and excelled as people and athletes,” assistant coach John Snell wrote Thursday in an email to the Union Leader’s sports section. “His coaching companions will sorely miss Shawn; he was a reliable person whose insight and knowledge were valuable.”
“He was a warm and kind presence in the building, and he will be missed,” stated a notice sent Thursday to Mastricola Elementary School families.
Members of the Merrimack Track and Field were encouraged to participate in a “blue out” tomorrow, Jan. 23. “This of course is only a small gesture, but I feel it would be a positive way to remember our coach,” said an email sent to the Merrimack girls track and field team. “Coach Croteau was a wonderful coach and mentor to all of us.”
Snell and the track and field athlete organizing the “Blue Out” did not respond to requests for comment, and the school district has not yet released a statement. MHS Athletic Director Michael Soucy directed inquiries to School District Superintendent Bill Olsen. Newport police officials were not available Saturday.
The circumstances of Croteau’s death remain unknown.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Croteau emailed the winning results of the Merrimack girls track team’s first indoor league meet of the season, which occurred at UNH earlier that morning, to the Union Leader.
Around 6:30 a.m. the same day, Manchester police responded to a report of a person down on the road near the intersection of Union and Merrimack streets. Michael Vigneault, 35, a Manchester resident, was taken to the hospital by EMTs, where he later died from his injuries, which included severe head trauma.
According to the police investigation, a dark-colored hatchback fled the scene after striking Vigneault as he attempted to cross Union Street. Manchester police identified Croteau as a suspect in the crash, and later as the driver. Croteau was found dead at his home on Wednesday. His obituary stated that he passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, the day after the hit-and-run.
According to the obituary, Croteau graduated from Kearsage Regional High School in North Sutton in 1981. He graduated summa cum laude with a degree in health and physical education from Plymouth State College, then went on to coach for 30 years.
He recently taught health and physical education in the Merrimack School District, and coached girls track. Croteau is survived by his parents, John G. and Rosemary K. Croteau, siblings in Manchester and Newbury, and other relatives.
“Maka (Michael Vigneault) will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and his passion for art and music. Family and friends were always important to him,” said an obituary in today’s Union Leader. Vigneault leaves behind his father, Jeff “Ducky” Vigneault, his mother, Sandi Williams, a sister, Allison Gagnon, a brother, Eddie Lehman, and other relatives.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.