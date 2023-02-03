Art or advertising? (copy)
The colorful 95-square-foot mural atop Leavitt’s Country Bakery is considered a sign — and, because of its size, an illegal one — according to Conway officials.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONWAY -- For more than 45 years, Leavitt’s Country Bakery has wowed pastry lovers enough to win a “Best Doughnuts in New Hampshire” award in 2022.

Now, the most tantalizing item on its menu may be the owner’s lawsuit against the Town of Conway over the high school art mural that sits atop the store on Route 16 -- a fantasy landscape of doughnut and muffin mountains at sunrise.