Saint Anselm College replaced one quarter of its governing board earlier this month, a change that could signal possible movement in an ongoing court fight between the college trustees and Benedictine monks, the order that founded the Goffstown college.
The college this week announced the 10 new members, who range from tech company executives to a retired Elliot Hospital nurse.
The board has 39 members.
College bylaws of 2019 provide a complicated process for naming trustees. A committee of serving trustees nominates candidates, and the chancellor of the college, currently Abbot Mark Cooper, appoints the trustees and the full board then votes on the appointments.
The 10 new board members "bring a diversity of experience and a shared interest in the perpetuity of the College," said college President Dr. Joseph A. Favazza in a statement.
That represents a different sentiment from June, when the college asked a Superior Court judge to allow the 10 to remain on board, though they had each served three 3-year terms -- the maximum allowed.
The college, locked in a high-profile lawsuit filed by Saint Anselm monks, wanted the 10 to remain.
A judge refused to grant that request, and two weeks ago, the 10 trustees left, including Chairman Ann Catino, the vice chairman, the secretary and the treasurer.
The lawsuit is pending.
"Conversations between the Board and the Monastery continue and both sides remain hopeful about a future agreement," Favazza said.
The four new officers are Joseph Loughrey, chairman; John (Jeb) Lavelle, vice chair; James Van Hoof, treasurer; and Christine (Dixie) Douville, secretary.
Loughrey is the retired president of Cummins Inc., an Indiana-based manufacturer of engines and power systems. He joined the board in 2018. He is not a St. Anselm alumnus but received an honorary college degree in 2015.
New trustees are:
- Susan Connelly, chief communications and public affairs officer of the Darden Restaurants company, whose brands include Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse'
- Jeannette Davila, director of strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions for the Fedcap Group;
- Rev. Mathias Durette, a member of the Saint Anselm monastery since 1987 and a current campus minister;
- Margaret Emmons, a nurse practitioner at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at Dartmouth College;
- Sheila Evjy, retired nurse at Elliot Hospital, where she was vice president of patient services;
- Laurence McCarthy, operating partner at Ampersand Capital, a middle-market private equity firm;
- Michael Riegel, president of CloudFactory USA, which provides a cloud workforce for machine learning and data processing;
- Ray Rothrock, chairman and chief-executive of RedSeal Inc., an enterprise cybersecurity company;
- Robert Savard, retired founder and managing director of The Desmond Group, an executive search firm;
- Matthew Steinaway, senior managing director of State Street Global Advisors.
Two of the 10 are not graduates of the college.