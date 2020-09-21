Eleven Saint Anselm College students have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and have moved into isolation housing, college officials said Monday.
Ten were identified in testing last week and disclosed in a website post on Friday. The 11th tested positive on Monday.
Eight of the students are part of a shared “affinity group,” and two are roommates of some of the eight, college officials said.
“At this point, we believe we have identified and contained the cluster,” college President Joseph Favazza wrote in a post on Friday.
College spokesman Paul Pronovost said the 11th student had been in quarantine along with others who had prolonged, close contact with the 10.
The term “affinity group” applies to any student club or team, but college officials said they could not identify the group. All 10 students are males, live in the same residence hall and are in the same grade, Pronovost said.
All 10 were asymptomatic as of Friday and in good spirits, Favazza wrote in the blog. They are currently in isolation and will return to class and their dormitory upon a negative test 10 days after any symptoms subside.
In the post, Favazza said the 2,000-student college has always anticipated positive tests and that it would be unrealistic to expect the threat had been entirely eliminated.
“We remain fully confident in our plans,” he wrote.
On-campus surveillance picked up four positive tests on Tuesday, and testing led to another six by Friday. Contact tracing and testing followed. Last week, the college conducted 662 tests for signs of the virus, but some of those tests were part of the college’s ongoing surveillance testing, Pronovost said.
Other students who had close contact with the 10 but have tested negative are in quarantine, Pronovost said. Quarantined students are released after 14 days unless they test positive. The number in quarantine is a rolling number, he said.
Saint Anselm opened this year with a mix of 30% online-only classes, 50% hybrid classes and the remainder “on-ground” classes without a remote component.
Pronovost said the college encourages students to remain on campus and discourages parents from visiting.
“As you can imagine, the bubble is not perfect,” he said.