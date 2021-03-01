School administrators are proposing a budget of $116,561,806 that would increase the district’s spending plan by nearly $2 million and add three new staff members.
“There are some challenges, but there are also some opportunities,” interim Superintendent Garth McKinney said of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The operating budget is about a 1.71% increase over last year, but does not include benefits and pension costs -- those will likely be an additional $41 million.
Administrators are suggesting the hiring of three new full-time staff members -- a board-certified behavior analyst at a cost of $70,000 and two custodians for the new Brentwood school facility at 55 Franklin St. at a combined cost of $83,000.
Board of Education member Raymond Guarino said the COVID-19 pandemic and its psychological, social and emotional toll on city students, families and staff are two crises the district is facing.
“But there is a third crisis that is just on the horizon for our district and for public schools in New Hampshire, and that is the financial crisis for public schools,” Guarino said.
He said the financial burden is being shifted from the state level to local homeowners.
According to Dan Donovan, chief operating officer for the district, the average cost per student in Nashua is about $13,831. The district has 18 schools, 10,165 students and 1,012 teachers.
But Donovan acknowledged that student enrollment in the Nashua school system decreased this school year. In October 2019, the district had 11,025 students enrolled. In October 2020 the district had 10,165 students enrolled -- a decrease of 860 pupils.
“That is a very large drop in one year. That is a COVID-related drop,” Donovan said.
“If we lost that many students, then doesn’t that mean we can reduce our staff?” asked board member Sandra Ziehm.
Still, she said some students who fell behind academically this school year may need extra assistance.
McKinney said many parents did not enroll their students in the Nashua Early Education Center preschool this year, which played a significant role in the enrollment drop. In addition, some students are being homeschooled this year, said McKinney, and 46 more students transferred to private schools than the year before.
“Anecdotally, from student services, we are getting inquiries about students coming back to the district,” McKinney said, noting 179 new kindergarten registrations have already been received.
In addition, McKinney said with hybrid learning being expanded, some home-schooling applications have been rescinded.
“I do think they are coming back,” he said of students.
“Even if we do have fewer students, I do not want to cut staff,” said Dotty Oden, school board member.
She said many students will need extra attention next year.
“Right now we are not looking to reduce staff,” McKinney said.
The Board of Education’s budget committee will review the proposed budget over the next several weeks to finalize a plan to present to the Board of Aldermen.