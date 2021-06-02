Thirteen teachers from the Manchester School District Teachers from Parker-Varney Elementary are among 29 nominees for the 2022 New Hampshire Department of Education Teacher of the Year award.
The list of nominees was posted online Wednesday. The winner is expected to be announced later this year.
In a statement, the Manchester School District said it is “overjoyed, though hardly surprised” to see so many local names on the list.
“We are proud of the work that all of our school staff have done in a very challenging year, and this massive number of nominees shows that you are proud of them, too,” reads the statement.
The nominees are:
Sarah Babcock, Parker-Varney School, Manchester
Anna Barry, kindergarten teacher, Henry Wilson Elementary School, Manchester
Victoria Boothroyd, first-grade classroom teacher, Wilkins Elementary, Amherst
Jill Bradley, special education, Memorial High School, Manchester
Sarah Caouette, Middle School English and Language Arts, Pennichuck Middle School, Nashua
Stephen Capraro, Hollis Brookline Middle School, Hollis
Sara Casassa, Grades 6-8 Language Arts, Barnard School, South Hampton
Melissa Chase, fourth-grade teacher, Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary, Manchester
Carly Cohen, fifth-grade teacher, Auburn Village School, Auburn
Keith Desjardin, culinary arts and baking teacher, Pinkerton Academy, Derry
Kim Dittbenner, seventh-grade special education, Southside Middle School, Manchester
Beth Dooly, English teacher, Memorial High School, Manchester
Bea Douglas, second-grade teacher, Chichester Central School, Chichester
Nancy Fothergill, Music Teacher, Windham Center School, Windham
Sarah Hill, Canaan Elementary School, Canaan
Charlene Kurtz, kindergarten and first-grade teacher, McDonough School, Manchester
Michelle Lincoln, mathematics teacher, Memorial High School, Manchester
Pamela Lujiri, Central High School, Manchester
John Scott Thomas, Grades 1-6 elementary classroom teacher, Harrisville Wells, Harrisville
Joyce Miller, Grades 6-8 special education, Hillside Middle School, Manchester
Lauren Morrocco, kindergarten through third-grade art teacher, Center Woods, Weare
Katherine Peters, kindergarten through second-grade special education, Fuller Elementary, Keene
Rebecca Sherborn, Grade 8 ELA, Seabrook Middle School, Seabrook
Sherry Tellier, kindergarten through fifth-grade health, Highland-Goffe’s Falls Elementary, Manchester
Andrew Tyler, computer science, Wilton-Lyndeborough Cooperative Middle High School, Wilton
Pamela Walter, fifth-grade teacher, Smyth Road School, Manchester
Mallory Willette, Gossler Park School, Manchester
Alyssa Wonkka, fourth and fifth-grade teacher, Stewartstown Community School, West Stewartstown
The New Hampshire Department of Education selects one exceptionally skilled and dedicated teacher to serve as an ambassador for teachers in the state.
The purpose of the program is to select a teacher who is capable of speaking for and energizing the teaching profession, and representing the positive contributions of all teachers statewide.
According to state officials, the Teacher of the Year Program does not attempt to single out any individual as the best teacher in New Hampshire, but instead looks to honor one teacher who represents all educators in the state.