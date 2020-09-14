Fourteen students in the Manchester school district have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began last week, school officials announced in a district-wide email Monday.
According to the email, all 14 positive confirmed cases involve students in remote learning status, not in-person learning. Of the 14 cases, only 10 are considered active cases, school officials said.
The 14 positive cases include a Manchester High School West student who tested positive last week. The news was announced last Thursday by school officials.
According to school officials, the students who have tested positive are following protocols developed with the city health department, and guidance from the NH Department of Health and Human Services and are isolating at home. For each case, the Manchester Health Department will complete a public health case investigation and contact tracing process, then directly notify anyone identified as a close contact with positive cases.
“The positive cases are spread across grade levels and schools,” said Manchester school district communications director Andrew Toland in an email. “Of the 14 cases, the vast majority were reported directly to the school by the family. Open communication between families and schools is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19. We thank these families for reporting this information quickly.”
The state’s school COVID-19 dashboard reflects only students who have an in-person campus contact – class, athletics or extracurricular – but does not include cases involving students in remote learning status.
“For full transparency, we are reporting all cases – including those in school buildings and those who are learning remotely,” said Toland in an email.
Manchester students returned to class last week, with students in grades 2-12 attending class remotely.
The Manchester school board has approved a set of COVID-19 metrics to govern reopening based on a “14-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000.”
If the community has fewer than five new cases per 100,000, it’s considered low-risk, which could favor in-person learning. Ten or more new cases per 100,000 is considered high-risk, making remote learning more appropriate.
More information on the metrics and Manchester’s reopening plan is available at https://www.mansd.org/covid-19-resources/restart-resources.
District officials will monitor these metrics on a weekly basis. If after three weeks (on or around Sept. 25) the COVID-19 numbers look good in the community, officials will begin phasing additional grades to hybrid learning status starting Oct. 12.
COVID-19 is spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges everyone to take the following preventive measures:
Stay home when you are sick.
Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not accessible, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol is recommended.
Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm/elbow. Clean your hands after coughing or sneezing and throwing the tissue away.
As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from those who do not live with you.
Wear a mask or face covering.
Manchester school officials said they are monitoring the situation in collaboration with the city Health Department.
“Should more information become available, we will issue an update,” officials said in an email.
The Manchester Health Department recommends everyone get tested for COVID-19. There are several testing options in Manchester; call the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline at 603-668-1547 to speak with a health professional for assistance. The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Testing Options in Manchester:
Call Your Doctor – Most health care organizations are providing testing.
City of Manchester FREE testing – Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 603-668-1547. Tests are available at the East side location on Tuesdays and the West side location on Thursdays. Drive through and walk through testing is available.
Rite Aid Pharmacy – 1631 Elm Street, Free Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online
CVS Pharmacy – 432 South Main Street, Testing for Adults 18+, Drive Thru Testing Site, Health insurance will be processed, ID is required, Appointments can be scheduled online