Sixteen Manchester High School Central graduates were  inducted into the school's Hall of Fame on May 6 at a banquet at the Executive Court Conference Center in Manchester.

Inductions are usually announced at five-year intervals that coincide with significant anniversaries of the founding of Central High School in 1846.

“COVID delayed our attempts to have this class inducted during the 175th anniversary of Central’s founding last year, but we are making up for lost time,” said Dr. Michael Murphy, chair of the Central Hall of Fame committee said.

The list of inductees are Col. Jason Fettig, director of the President’s Own Marine Band; Rep. Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s first district in Congress; Max Clayton, whose Broadway credits include featured roles in “The Music Man” and “Moulin Rouge”; and Kaleigh Cronin, who is currently appearing on the Great White Way in a production of “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Additional inductees are Sarah Degnan Kambou, former president of the International Center for Research on Women; Maude Briggs Knowlton, the Currier Museum of Art’s first director; Mary Tenn, a Manchester attorney; Brian Stone, a hockey standout at the high school and collegiate levels and former Little Green hockey coach; Kristine Haveles-Pelletier, a longtime Manchester educator and literacy advocate; Dan O’Neil, the second-longest-serving alderman in Manchester history; Chris Laberge, a star soccer player who has coached Central soccer teams to three state championships; George “Butch” Joseph, former Manchester and Nashua school district athletic director; Loretta Brady; professor of psychology at Saint Anselm College; David Scannell, an educator; basketball star and former Central coach Mike Fitzpatrick; and Gloria Norris, a filmmaker and author of “KooKooland,” a best-selling memoir of growing up in Manchester.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 1996. Previous inductees include Olympic gold medalist Bob Beattie; John Sullivan, former secretary of the Navy; Chip Kelly, former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and current UCLA head coach; and comedian Adam Sandler.

