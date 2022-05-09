Jason Fettig, center, of the Class of 1993 and director of the President’s Own Marine Band, talks with Jim Nelson, left, and Billy and Toni Pappas at the Manchester High School Central Hall of Fame banquet.
Jason Fettig, center, of the Class of 1993 and director of the President’s Own Marine Band, talks with Jim Nelson, left, and Billy and Toni Pappas at the Manchester High School Central Hall of Fame banquet.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Inductee Kaleigh Cronin, member of the Class of 2007 and a Broadway actor, talks with friends at the Central Hall of Fame banquet.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Inductee Max Clayton, center, of the Class of 2010 and a Broadway actor, poses for photos at the Central Hall of Fame banquet.
Thomas Roy/Union Leader
Central’s Jazz Band plays during the Central Hall of Fame banquet at the Executive Court Conference Center in Manchester on Friday.
Sixteen Manchester High School Central graduates were inducted into the school's Hall of Fame on May 6 at a banquet at the Executive Court Conference Center in Manchester.
Inductions are usually announced at five-year intervals that coincide with significant anniversaries of the founding of Central High School in 1846.
“COVID delayed our attempts to have this class inducted during the 175th anniversary of Central’s founding last year, but we are making up for lost time,” said Dr. Michael Murphy, chair of the Central Hall of Fame committee said.
The list of inductees are Col. Jason Fettig, director of the President’s Own Marine Band; Rep. Chris Pappas, who represents New Hampshire’s first district in Congress; Max Clayton, whose Broadway credits include featured roles in “The Music Man” and “Moulin Rouge”; and Kaleigh Cronin, who is currently appearing on the Great White Way in a production of “Mrs. Doubtfire.”
Additional inductees are Sarah Degnan Kambou, former president of the International Center for Research on Women; Maude Briggs Knowlton, the Currier Museum of Art’s first director; Mary Tenn, a Manchester attorney; Brian Stone, a hockey standout at the high school and collegiate levels and former Little Green hockey coach; Kristine Haveles-Pelletier, a longtime Manchester educator and literacy advocate; Dan O’Neil, the second-longest-serving alderman in Manchester history; Chris Laberge, a star soccer player who has coached Central soccer teams to three state championships; George “Butch” Joseph, former Manchester and Nashua school district athletic director; Loretta Brady; professor of psychology at Saint Anselm College; David Scannell, an educator; basketball star and former Central coach Mike Fitzpatrick; and Gloria Norris, a filmmaker and author of “KooKooland,” a best-selling memoir of growing up in Manchester.
The Hall of Fame was founded in 1996. Previous inductees include Olympic gold medalist Bob Beattie; John Sullivan, former secretary of the Navy; Chip Kelly, former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles and current UCLA head coach; and comedian Adam Sandler.
Members of the Special Committee on the Superintendent Search have yet to publicly reveal the names of the two remaining applicants looking to become Manchester’s next superintendent of schools, following a meeting Monday.
Voters in Croydon have overturned the drastic school budget cuts passed at town meeting, meaning the small Sullivan County town will keep operating its small elementary school, and there will be no tuition caps for middle and high school students educated in other towns.