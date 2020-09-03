Four days into the semester, the University of New Hampshire has reported 44 cases of COVID-19 and has 169 students in quarantine on and off its Durham campus, including members of a fraternity and a sorority.
Officials are monitoring 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than a dozen “presumptive” positives, university spokesperson Erika Mantz said Thursday.
Mantz said students who live on campus have been asked to quarantine for 14 days at "isolation housing" in the Adams Tower West and Babcock Hall residence halls. Thirty students have moved there, with room for up to 300, she said. On-campus students in quarantine are provided meals, snacks and beverages.
Off-campus students have been asked to quarantine in their apartments or return to their permanent homes.
Students at the fraternity and the sorority, which officials have not identified, have been asked to quarantine at their Greek houses or return home.
Students are self-testing twice a week as part of their agreement to be enrolled in classes.
The 44 positive COVID-19 results to date are from testing of 23,647 students, faculty and staff.
On Tuesday, UNH Health & Wellness Medical Director Peter Degnan and UNH Police Chief Paul Dean said officials are working with the state Department of Health and Human Services as quickly as possible to notify those who have tested positive and to identify their close contacts.
A close contact is defined as “being within 6 feet of an infected individual for at least 10-15 minutes, regardless of mask use,” Degnan and Dean said in a letter.
Degnan and Dean said that after close contacts, students must self-quarantine for 14 days, preferably at their permanent home.
Those in quarantine include students exposed at a Durham bar last weekend to a non-student who tested positive for COVID-19. DHHS has not identified the Durham bar.
Mantz said if a student came into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, they should contact UNH Health & Wellness.
“We urge parents to remind their student to follow all public health guidelines around face covering wearing, physical distancing and good hand hygiene. In addition, students should follow the twice-a-week testing requirements,” Mantz said.
UNH plans to go to remote learning after the Thanksgiving break, but Mantz said university officials will continue to evaluate the number of positive test results in the Durham campus community and what is happening around the state.
Classes began at UNH on Monday.