Student athletes from 20 sports at Dartmouth College are calling on the administration to reinstate the five varsity teams cut in a cost-saving move.
The captains of teams such as football, men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer and women’s ice hockey sent a letter to President Phil Hanlon and Athletic Director Harry Sheehy this week seeking to have men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, men’s and women’s golf teams, and the lightweight rowing team brought back.
“As members of the Dartmouth athletic community, we stand united with the recently cut Swimming and Diving teams, Golf teams, and Lightweight Rowing team,” the letter states. We are disappointed that student athletes were not consulted to help solve the fiscal and admissions challenges the school is trying to overcome before you unilaterally committed to eliminating these 5 teams."
Bella Lichen, 20, was the captain of the women’s diving team and said the decision to cut the sport has been devastating. Lichen fell in love with diving in high school and passed up on scholarships from other colleges to attend Dartmouth, she said.
“I chose Dartmouth because of the academic rigor and the quality of the school, but the sports team was a huge plus for me,” she said.
Ivy League schools do not offer scholarships for sports the way other colleges do, she said. The school announced the decision to cut the sport in July, and Lichen said she had little opportunity to transfer to another Ivy.
“It’s almost impossible to transfer to another Ivy League institution,” she said.
Lichen is heartened to have the other captains join in the calls to bring back diving and other sports.
“It’s a huge step for us,” she said.
Lichen and other members of swimming and diving have been pursuing reinstatement for months, but she said the school has not been responding.
Lichen, who is of Asian descent, said that the elimination of these five sports disproportionately other students of Asian descent. About 30 of the 100 affected students are of Asian descent.
The captains of the men’s and women's swim teams, Margaret Deppe-Walker and Brandon Liao, recently asked Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to help with their quest to get information about the decision to cut the sports.
Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth’s associate vice president for communications, did not respond to a request for comment.
When he announced the team eliminations in July, Hanlon said it was a difficult decision and driven by the projected $150 million loss in operating revenue that the school is expecting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.