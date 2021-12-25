When we look back, the year 2021 could be a cusp year, a precipice between the “before” and “after” of the way New Hampshire deals with mental health, particularly of children and teenagers.
Projects a decade or more in the making — like expanding the number of inpatient treatment beds, standing up mobile crisis response teams and creating a three-digit suicide prevention hotline — are coming close to fruition. At the same time, mental health seems to be a bigger problem than ever before.
The state’s emergency rooms have seen record numbers of children and teenagers “boarded,” waiting for inpatient mental health treatment. In schools, the return to classrooms was rocky, with teachers reporting anxiety and behavioral challenges more than ever before.
“There has been a dramatic increase in reports of anxiety, stress and depression across all ages, but hitting youth especially hard,” said Ken Norton, director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire. It’s hard to say what the long-term impact will be, he said.
But there was no mistaking the fact that children fell behind socially, even developmentally, as well as academically.
Despite the very visible challenges, Norton said, this year gave him reason to hope.
“I am very optimistic about the pieces that are being put into place, albeit it’s going to take time for them to make an impact,” he said.
The state’s agreement in late October to use federal stimulus funds to purchase Hampstead Hospital — and turn the facility into an inpatient mental health treatment center for as many as 90 children and adolescents — could prove transformational.
On Jan. 1, mobile crisis response teams will begin to be deployed to mental health emergencies around the state, dispatched from a centralized call center accessible by a toll-free phone number. The program, 2 1/2 years in the making, will bring mental health experts to children, teenagers and adults in crisis.
The new programs have been accompanied by a cultural shift in the way we think about mental illness, Norton said. There has been a greater acknowledgement of problems “upstream” of a crisis, a greater emphasis on prevention, on services to help entire families through traumas, mental health challenges and times of major transition.
Money isn’t the problem anymore, Norton said, especially with federal COVID-19 recovery funds.
The issue is attracting people to the essential — but notoriously low-paid and burnout-prone — human services fields.
Adding to that are the high cost of housing in New Hampshire, student debt for would-be clinicians and the difficulty providers still encounter in dealing with health insurance companies.
College students don’t choose majors that will lead them to human services fields. Peer support counselors — people with personal experience dealing with mental health and substance use — are often not compensated for their expertise, Norton said, and might choose retail or food service jobs instead of peer support work that has been shown to make a difference.
As Norton prepares to retire early next year, he reflected on what drew him to the field 40 years ago.
“What a gift it’s been to work in a mission-driven field,” he said. Of course, student debt wasn’t as much of a problem when he got his first job at a Concord group home. But the work has been rewarding, Norton said.
“There’s tremendous opportunity. There are huge rewards that go beyond monetary rewards. Some things you can’t place a dollar figure on — you see a lot about people’s courage, resilience, their drive to improve themselves.”
He worries about the next generation coming into the field — or staying out of it — and the potential loss of progress represented by this workforce challenge.
“It is a great field to be in,” he said. “How do we convey that to young people, when what they hear is low wages, high caseloads, burnout rates, dealing with very intense stuff?”