2021 sad or hopeless graph

New Hampshire’s results from the nationwide 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) in schools — which questioned students on whether they feel sad or hopeless, use drugs or alcohol, or witness or experience abuse at home, among other measures of safety and wellness — show disturbing declines in youth mental health, but also in risky behavior.

Vaping, alcohol and marijuana use among young Granite Staters decreased since 2019, according to the 2021 New Hampshire student survey. Other trends appear to be on the rise, including feelings of hopelessness, dating violence and cyber bullying, according to a summary Friday from the New Hampshire Department of Education.

