New Hampshire’s results from the nationwide 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) in schools — which questioned students on whether they feel sad or hopeless, use drugs or alcohol, or witness or experience abuse at home, among other measures of safety and wellness — show disturbing declines in youth mental health, but also in risky behavior.
Vaping, alcohol and marijuana use among young Granite Staters decreased since 2019, according to the 2021 New Hampshire student survey. Other trends appear to be on the rise, including feelings of hopelessness, dating violence and cyber bullying, according to a summary Friday from the New Hampshire Department of Education.
“This data is increasingly important to assess tendencies in risk behaviors among high school youth, and it enables schools and communities to understand those risks, raise awareness, prioritize issues and address the needs,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a news release. The report points to pressing and current focus areas for support and education.
“An important take-away for all of us is to find a moment to affirm and encourage youth every opportunity we can,” said Edelblut.
Alarming changes for New Hampshire students include:
• More than 44% of students reported feeling sad or hopeless about themselves in 2021, which is a substantial increase compared to 34% in 2019.
• Students who seriously considered suicide increased sharply in 2021, with 25% of high school students expressing suicide ideation compared to 18% in 2019.
• In 2021, 8.8% of students reported that they had been physically forced to have sexual intercourse compared with 6.7% in 2019. Reports of sexual violence were 11.4% in 2021 compared to 10.1% in 2019.
• In 2021, 9.6% of students reported that they felt unsafe at school or on their way to school compared to 6.9% in 2019. Similarly, 21.8% of students reported that they were cyberbullied in 2021 compared to 20.1% in 2019.
The data reflects statewide averages.
The YRBS is part of a nationwide effort to learn about health-related behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death and poor health and outcomes for youth and adults. All surveys are anonymous and voluntary and focus on behaviors such as unintentional injuries, sexual behaviors, substance use, mental health, violence, dietary behaviors, and physical activity. The most recent data released was collected two years ago, and the newest 2023 YRBS is now being administered.
Between offices of student wellness, multi-tiered supports, intervention protocols, guidance counselors, school social workers, peer-to-peer counselors, mentors and trusted adults, quiet spaces and comfort dogs, “Schools are already doing a lot — all they can to fix it. We have to recognize that there’s a number of societal problems that schools can’t solve,” said Edelblut.
It’s a broader societal question that communities, including parents, need to help solve, Edelblut said. Parents are increasingly stressed, financially pressured and running around, balancing activities and mounting responsibilities. “But maybe that’s not the best use of their time if their children are in crisis,” said Edelblut.
Communities and families need to focus on building resiliency, the commissioner added. “What are the things that help children grow,” despite hardship, adversity and challenges, “and how do we build them into children?”
Barbara Slayton, director of student wellness for the Franklin school district and a social worker, hopes for expanded statewide collaboration and coordination of services between schools and community mental health agencies and local providers. In Franklin, a community burdened by relatively high family poverty rates and substance misuse, this has streamlined and sped up referrals and counseling access for students in SAU 18 schools.
A major barrier, Slayton said, remains workforce availability and low pay for mental health counselors, especially in entry level positions. Children released from hospitals after mental health crises, including suicide attempts or self-harm, go to the top of the appointment list, ahead of kids in line with chronic challenges that may worsen the longer they wait for intervention, support and coping skill building.
According to 2021 YRBS results for Franklin High school, 50.1% of students reported feeling sad or helpless every day for two or more weeks in a row, enough to stop their usual activities. This marks a significant rise from roughly 43% in 2019, and 32.2% in 2013, the first year the surveys were administered.
The number who seriously considered suicide in the last 12 months more than doubled from 15.5% in 2013 to 31.7% in 2019 and 32.2% in 2021.
The number of FHS students who said they attempted suicide in the last 12 months hovered between 7.6% and 9.6% between 2013 and 2019, then vaulted to 17.5% in 2021.
“It is critical that parents, schools and community organizations work to make effective programs and services that support adolescent growth and development more easily available for families and youth,” said Tricia Tilley, Director of the DHHS Division of Public Health Services in a news release Friday. “The survey results are concerning in that girls, especially, reported that their mental well-being has been in distress. The good news is that youth in New Hampshire are making better decisions about their health, including decreases in students using alcohol, tobacco and vaping.”
The latest New Hampshire YRBS data also spotlighted promising gains:
In 2021, 16.2% of students reported that they are currently vaping or using an electronic vapor product — dropping by more than half from 33.8% in 2019.
In 2021, 21.3% of students said they drink alcohol, compared to 26.8% in 2019. Similarly, 11.2% of students in 2021 said they were binge drinking, compared to 14.4% in 2019.
The percentage of students who reported having sexual intercourse was 29.3% in 2021 — a significant decline from 39.8% in 2019. 21.3% of students reported that they were sexually active in 2021 compared to 29.7% in 2019.
For details by school district and region and the full report, go to: https://www.education.nh.gov/who-we-are/division-of-educator-and-analytic-resources/bureau-of-education-statistics/youth-risk-behavior-survey.