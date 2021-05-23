DURHAM — As the University of New Hampshire began a succession of graduation ceremonies Friday, student body president Nicholas Fitzgerald established the theme for the weekend's events.
“If we survived 2020, we can survive anything,” he told the masked graduates at Wildcat Stadium.
On Friday morning, the university began holding smaller in-person commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2021.
The ceremonies wrap up Sunday with the Class of 2020, which missed out on a traditional graduation last year because of the pandemic.
Many of the graduates were relieved when they learned they would be allowed to attend in person with two guests.
“I honestly can’t believe I’m graduating,” said Julia Cocuzzo of Malden, Mass. "Everybody says that it goes by so fast and I never really realized it, and then COVID kind of sped it up, but I’m really grateful to be here and have a graduation because I have a lot of friends who don’t have the best opportunity to have a graduation.”
Cocuzzo, who majored in athletic training, was one of more than 1,000 graduates to receive diplomas at Friday’s College of Health and Human Services ceremony.
In his address, UNH president James W. Dean Jr. spoke about the perseverance and successes of the students at a time of unprecedented global challenges.
“Commencement is always a time of reflection, but today’s celebration is special because it drew out challenges that tested us deeply and personally,” he said before pausing for a moment to acknowledge those in the “UNH family” who suffered because of COVID-19.
Dean thanked the UNH community for working together to keep virus infection rates down and students on campus for in-person classes for most of the pandemic.
“They wondered how we could expect thousands of UNH students to actually follow our strict guidelines for public health and safety. Well, today is the answer. We made it, and I could not be prouder of you and the entire UNH community,” Dean said.
Fitzgerald
recalled how the university “made virtual living actually work.”
“When challenges were presented, we stood tall and kept pushing forward. Sure, we made mistakes. Maybe we got a little too creative about our social distancing, but we’re only human. You can ask any professor or staff member if they could have done what we did at the age of 21 or 22 or 23. I’ll give you a hint … they’ll probably tell you no,” Fitzgerald said.
Veteran journalist and long-time CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer gave the commencement address in a video recording.
He congratulated the students on making it to graduation day during one of the most challenging times in modern history.
“You have much to be proud of, especially in the way you adapted to these extraordinary times. Virtual classes, hybrid classes, but you did it and you did it well, and you are coming out of it smarter and wiser in knowing that you can pass the toughest of tests, and you can do it on Zoom if necessary,” Blitzer said.