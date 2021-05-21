DURHAM — The COVID-19 pandemic dominated University of New Hampshire graduation speeches on Friday, but perhaps student body president Nicholas Fitzgerald put it best.
“If we survived 2020, we can survive anything,” he told the masked graduates at Wildcat Stadium.
The university began holding several smaller in-person commencement ceremonies to celebrate the Class of 2021 Friday morning.
They’ll continue through the weekend and wrap up with a ceremony for the Class of 2020, which missed out on a traditional graduation last year because of the pandemic.
Many of the graduates were relieved when they learned they would be allowed to attend in person with two guests.
“I honestly can’t believe I’m graduating. Everybody says that it goes by so fast and I never really realized it, and then COVID kind of sped it up, but I’m really grateful to be here and have a graduation because I have a lot of friends who don’t have the best opportunity to have a graduation,” said Julia Cocuzzo of Malden, Mass., who majored in athletic training and was one of the more than 1,000 graduates who received diplomas in Friday’s College of Health and Human Services ceremony.
Cocuzzo said she’s the first member of her family to graduate from college, but because of the restrictions, her parents were the only ones who could attend.
“As long as I have somebody,” she said.
In his address, UNH president James W. Dean Jr. spoke about the perseverance and successes of the students at a time of unprecedented global challenges.
“Commencement is always a time of reflection, but today’s celebration is special because it drew out challenges that tested us deeply and personally,” he said before pausing for a moment to acknowledge those in the “UNH family” who suffered due to COVID-19.
Dean thanked the UNH community for working together to keep virus infection rates down and students on campus for in-person classes throughout the bulk of the pandemic.
He recalled how some people predicted that when the university welcomed students in the fall the campus would likely have to shut down due to the virus.
“They wondered how we could expect thousands of UNH students to actually follow our strict guidelines for public health and safety. Well today is the answer. We made it, and I could not be prouder of you and the entire UNH community,” Dean said.
Fitzgerald, the student body president, said senior year was not how anyone had imagined it.
“But instead of looking at the letdowns of the past, we should always focus on the successes in brighter times,” he said.
He recalled how the university built a successful COVID-19 testing system and “made virtual living actually work.”
“When challenges were presented, we stood tall and kept pushing forward. Sure, we made mistakes. Maybe we got a little too creative about our social distancing, but we’re only human. You can ask any professor or staff member if they could have done what we did at the age of 21 or 22 or 23. I’ll give you a hint … they’ll probably tell you no,” Fitzgerald said.
Veteran journalist and long-time CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer gave the commencement address in a video recording.
He congratulated the students on making it to graduation day during one of the most challenging times in modern history.
“You have much to be proud of, especially in the way you adapted to these extraordinary times. Virtual classes, hybrid classes, but you did it and you did it well, and you are coming out of it smarter and wiser in knowing that you can pass the toughest of tests, and you can do it on Zoom if necessary,” Blitzer said.
Graduate Hanna Pogonowski of New York, who majored in communication sciences and disorders, said that overall she’s enjoyed her college experience.
“Living here now full-time I just don’t want to leave, but the last couple years with COVID have been tough,” said Pogonowski, who had a mix of in-person and online classes.
Despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic, she said she doesn’t feel that she missed out on too much. One of the hardest parts, she said, was not being able to see her favorite professor in person.
“I got used to it,” she said.
Several graduates praised the university for the way it handled the pandemic.
“I think that they did what they could to allow us to be as normal as possible. I lived on campus so I got to see a lot of the college life and I was an RA so I had to deal with a lot of the COVID stuff,” said Madelyn Dunn of Danvers, Mass.
Kherry Rober, a graduate from North Conway, said he was glad that his freshman and sophomore years were normal so he could adjust. He said he felt like he lost his social life by the end of junior year as UNH and other schools began facing the realities of the pandemic.
“It was definitely a unique experience. I felt like even when COVID hit this was the best school after hearing about other schools and what was going on,” said Rober, who plans to pursue a career in sports management.