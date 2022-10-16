Windham Windup Robotics team
From left, Aaryan Vidyarthy, Lucas Tousignant, Michael Bennett, and Sam Pancoast of the Windham High School Windup Robotics team, with their robot and some of the awards the team won on Saturday at The Governor’s Cup robotics competition at Plymouth State University.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

PLYMOUTH — In a demonstration of ingenuity, teamwork and good-natured competition, 23 teams from around the state gathered at the ALLWell North Center at Plymouth State University on Saturday to solve a “supply chain” problem.

Made up of high school students, the teams competed in The Governor’s Cup, which is billed as “an elite offseason event welcoming FIRST Robotics Competition teams from all over the state of New Hampshire to compete for awards and scholarships based on robot performance and judged elements.”

