From left, Aaryan Vidyarthy, Lucas Tousignant, Michael Bennett, and Sam Pancoast of the Windham High School Windup Robotics team, with their robot and some of the awards the team won on Saturday at The Governor’s Cup robotics competition at Plymouth State University.
PLYMOUTH — In a demonstration of ingenuity, teamwork and good-natured competition, 23 teams from around the state gathered at the ALLWell North Center at Plymouth State University on Saturday to solve a “supply chain” problem.
Made up of high school students, the teams competed in The Governor’s Cup, which is billed as “an elite offseason event welcoming FIRST Robotics Competition teams from all over the state of New Hampshire to compete for awards and scholarships based on robot performance and judged elements.”
Begun in 2018 in cooperation with Gov. Chris Sununu, The Governor’s Cup is mostly about robots, said FIRST NH, but as importantly, it’s about developing “the next generation of innovators and leaders.”
In both regards, said Frank Edelblut, The Governor’s Cup, is doing what it was intended.
The state’s commissioner of education, Edelblut said the event was “a great learning opportunity for the students of New Hampshire” and a chance for participants to win scholarships to New Hampshire’s public institutions, including the University of New Hampshire, Keene State College, Plymouth State and New Hampshire’s community colleges.
The students, whose robots had to wrangle large balls off the floor and then shoot them into an eight-foot tall container, were having “an incredible time” competing, he said, while improving their technological, engineering and “people skills,” too.
Frank Grossman of FIRST NH, said The Governor’s Cup also teaches “critical thinking” to students who were given up to two months to build robots for the competition. On Saturday at PSU, in heats lasting two minutes and 15 seconds, the teams, individually and also in alliance with other teams, had to gather the correctly-colored balls and get them into the hopper.
For the first 15 seconds of the heats, the robots operate autonomously from their student builders, said Grossman, but then gradually, but not entirely, came under the students’ control.
Up to three teams at a time competed simultaneously in The Governor’s Cup ring, he said, with their robots completing the heats by demonstrating their ability to climb up a metal rack.
“These are sophisticated robots,” said Edelblut, noting that the robots employed optics and processing capabilities, including Lidar, to determine how fast they’re moving, where they’re going and to balance when climbing.
Joe Derrick, mentor of the Inter-Lakes High School’s “Lakerbots” robotics team, said the 2022 Governor’s Cup saw the team make a major post-COVID-19 recovery, from five students to 23.
He was also proud of the increase in the number of female team members.
“Being able to engage kids in a real-life, non-trivial challenge to solve things in an atmosphere that promotes respect is really rewarding,” he said. “It’s cool to see how kids are excited by stuff.”
While his young charges “chased gremlins all day” at The Governor’s Cup, their robot, which is named “Winni,” after Lake Winnipesaukee, was still successful enough to win one of the three Governor’s Awards, joining C.H.A.O.S from Manchester Central High School and the Chop Shop, from Merrimack High School.
Charles Chretien, who is a teacher at Manchester Central and an adviser to its “T-Wrecks” robotics team, said FIRST and The Governor’s Cup help “get robotics into the community.”
Aidan Cox, a mentor to the team, said there is “a huge” demand for robotics skills in the New Hampshire workforce. Robotics is fun, he said, “and it’s rewarding.”
Marlin Collingwood, PSU’s interim vice president of communications, enrollment and student life, said the university was “thrilled” to host The Governor’s Cup. In 2021, PSU launched the first bachelor’s degree program in robotics in New Hampshire to meet the demand for graduates who PSU said “are prepared for careers in robotics, automation and IoT (Internet-of-Things) technology.”
In 2022, PSU has received $2 million in federal grants to build and equip a robotics laboratory, which should be operational in 2023.
