Pictured in the back row, left to right, are COO Ken Senus, Erin Cayer, Hannah Desmarais, Van Vong, Alexander Haley, Jonathan Stodolski and CEO Ron Covey. In the front row, left to right, are Trista Voisine, Autumn Simoneau, Eilish Gunther and Darianna Moschetto.
MANCHESTER — St. Mary’s Bank, the nation’s oldest credit union, has awarded 15 students this year with $1,000 scholarships each for 2022-2023 academic year.
That’s two more than last year. St. Mary’s Bank increased the scholarship program this year from $12,000 to $15,000, helping more students.
“We are proud to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of all of our scholarship recipients,” said Ron Covey, St. Mary’s Bank CEO. “I am so impressed by the winners. We wish them the best as they move forward with their education.”
More than 100 young people applied for the scholarships, which were then vetted with winners selected based on school, community involvement, work experience, and their answers to essay questions. All of the recipients were either St. Mary’s Bank members or children of employees. Recipients of the scholarships were honored in June at a reception at the St. Mary’s Bank headquarters.
Below is the list of recipients and the schools they currently attend or plan to attend this fall:
Aidan Connolly, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Alexander Haley, LeTourneau University
Autumn Simoneau, Rochester Institute of Technology
Darianna Moschetto, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Eilish Gunther, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Erin Cayer, Granite State College
Gayatri Deshmukh, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Hannah Desmarais, DePaul University
Jake Silva, Wentworth Institute of Technology
Jilian Jones, University of New Hampshire
Jonathan Stodolski, Curry College
Kyra Defosses, College of William and Mary
Lauren Cardow, University of New Hampshire
Trista Voisine, University of New Hampshire
Van Vong, Southern New Hampshire University
Founded in Manchester in 1908, St. Mary’s Bank is the first credit union in the nation. It makes financial products and services available and affordable to consumers and businesses. Still headquartered in Manchester, St. Mary’s Bank has 11 branch locations in the Queen City, Hudson, Londonderry, Milford, Nashua and Portsmouth. It also operates a mortgage center in Concord.
Scholarship overview
To qualify, applicants must be enrolled at least half time in a degree-granting community college or public or private college or university for the upcoming school year and may apply every year attending school. Applicants must be a member of St. Mary’s Bank in good standing for at least six months prior to the scholarship submission deadline to be eligible for consideration. The credit union also has an additional scholarship program it offers to employees and to their family members. In 2022, 10 scholarships were awarded in the general program, and five were awarded in the employee program. Details and application deadlines are announced on the credit union’s website each spring.
