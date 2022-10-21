St. Mary's Bank 2022 Scholarship Recipients

Pictured in the back row, left to right, are COO Ken Senus, Erin Cayer, Hannah Desmarais, Van Vong, Alexander Haley, Jonathan Stodolski and CEO Ron Covey. In the front row, left to right, are Trista Voisine, Autumn Simoneau, Eilish Gunther and Darianna Moschetto.

 St. Mary’s Bank

MANCHESTER — St. Mary’s Bank, the nation’s oldest credit union, has awarded 15 students this year with $1,000 scholarships each for 2022-2023 academic year.

That’s two more than last year. St. Mary’s Bank increased the scholarship program this year from $12,000 to $15,000, helping more students.

Ron Covey
Ron Covey, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Bank, poses in front of the bank’s West Side headquarters in Manchester.
