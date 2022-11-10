Dr. Norman W. Crisp School

Dr. Norman W. Crisp School in Nashua is one of 13 elementary and middle schools around the state on this year’s Comprehensive Support and Improvement list.

The state Department of Education has identified 23 schools across New Hampshire — including three in Manchester and one in Nashua — in need of extra support to help students succeed.

The schools, identified as Comprehensive Support and Improvement Schools, include Beech Street Elementary, Henry Wilson Elementary, and West High in Manchester, along with Dr. Norman W. Crisp Elementary in Nashua.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
