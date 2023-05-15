PORTSMOUTH — Great Bay Community College celebrated its 77th commencement on its Portsmouth campus on Saturday.
Two ceremonies were held. Two hundred and eighty-seven degrees and certificates were conferred, with 160 students walking during the weekend ceremonies.
Dr. Cheryl Lesser, president of GBCC, reflected on her first year as president of the college. Lesser said, “I have recognized, and truly come to appreciate, that our students, faculty, and staff are passionate people and compassionate people. There is an incredible warmth and dedication displayed for all who walk through our doors.”
The Class of 2023 Student Speaker during the morning ceremony was Timothy Warokka, who graduated with an associate in arts degree in business administration. In addressing his classmates, he talked about his difficulty in deciding to go to a community college.
“Growing up in an Asian household, my parents “expected me to get straight A’s, to know these math equations, and to finish top of my class ... like many parents, they had big dreams for their child to attend prestigious schools.
“But the decision, the choice,” he continued, “was mine to make because it’s my life, it’s my story. And as I began my journey here at Great Bay Community College, I quickly realized that I had found a community, a new family. Despite my parents living across the globe, in Indonesia, this community college has become a home away from home for me. And I suspect that many of you feel the same way.”
While at GBCC, Warokka was a member of the International Club, worked as a tutor in the Center for Academic Planning and Support and volunteered at the College’s Gather Café where he saw firsthand what the organization does to prepare meals for the local community.
Noelle Lambert, U.S. Paralympic National Team member, “Survivor” season 43 contestant and founder of The Born to Run Foundation, was the keynote speaker at both ceremonies.
In her address, she shared details about injuring her leg in a moped accident only to return to become the first above-the-knee amputee to ever play collegiate lacrosse and then going on to training to qualify for the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team.
“I credit my return entirely to my teammates and my coaches” said Londonderry’s Lambert. “They were the ones believing in me when I didn’t believe in myself.”
She then shared with the graduates the key lessons learned that have enabled her to overcome diversity, “becoming comfortable with being uncomfortable, applying yourself 100 percent to everything you do and when experiencing self-doubt, use it as motivation ... Always give 100 percent when starting new journeys.”
She concluded by saying, “You don’t want to look back one day and realize you could’ve done more or have any doubts with your life.”
