Timothy Warokka

PORTSMOUTH — Great Bay Community College celebrated its 77th commencement on its Portsmouth campus on Saturday.

Two ceremonies were held. Two hundred and eighty-seven degrees and certificates were conferred, with 160 students walking during the weekend ceremonies.

