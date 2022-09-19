U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona

Three New Hampshire schools were awarded National Blue Ribbon accolades by the U.S. Department of Education last week, a distinction the agency said proves that honorees "serve as models of effective school practices."

"Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."

Monday, September 19, 2022