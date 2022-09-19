Three New Hampshire schools were awarded National Blue Ribbon accolades by the U.S. Department of Education last week, a distinction the agency said proves that honorees "serve as models of effective school practices."
"Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a release. "These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives."
The three New Hampshire schools were chosen based on students' performance on test scores, both in the aggregate and by demographic group. Blue Ribbon recipients are chosen because they either consistently deliver outstanding academic outcomes for their students or because they do an exemplary job of narrowing or closing achievement gaps.
Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
The New Hampshire schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools were:
• Enfield Village School, Mascoma Valley Regional School District;
• Hanover High School, School Administrative Unit 70;
• And the Birches Academy of Academics and Art Chartered Public School in Salem.
“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” Cardona said in a statement. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children.”
“National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation,” the department said in a release. “ A National Blue Ribbon School flag gracing a school’s entryway or on a flagpole is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.”
The department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:
• Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests;
• Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.
The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.
Private schools are nominated by the Council for American Private Education.
