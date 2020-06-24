The NHHEAF Network, a Concord nonprofit agency is giving $387,500 in emergency mini-grants to 411 New Hampshire college students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are pleased to provide direct support to New Hampshire college students experiencing financial difficulty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” NHHEAF Network President and CEO Christiana Thornton said in a news release. “We recognize the difficulty many families may be experiencing in finalizing enrollment plans for this fall, and we hope this swift action will assist them in the decision-making process.”
A total of 19 New Hampshire colleges and universities will receive mini-grant funds to be awarded to returning students, according to the news release. Recipients attending one of the state’s seven community colleges will each receive a $650 mini-grant, while recipients at four-year institutions will receive a $1,250 mini-grant.
School officials will be making decisions about who will receive the grants in the next two to three weeks, NHHEAF officials said. Money will be awarded directly to students through each institution’s financial aid office.
“These mini-grants come at a crucial time for our students, many of whom are essential workers, and need additional financial support to continue their coursework,” Community College System of New Hampshire Interim Chancellor Susan Huard said in a statement.
University System of New Hampshire Chancellor Todd Leach called the emergency mini-grants significant.
“The four institutions of the University System of New Hampshire appreciate how The NHHEAF Network is stepping in to provide financial relief to our students as they continue to overcome the hurdles, stresses, and uncertainties introduced by the pandemic," Leach said in the news release. "This investment in New Hampshire students increases our ability to secure pathways for our students to pursue and complete their degree programs.”
The NHHEAF Network has helped New Hampshire families plan and pay for higher education since 1962. The Organizations’ Center for College Planning provides the state’s students and families with free information about the college planning process -- from savings options and college admissions requirements, to applying for financial aid and scholarships.
“Congratulations to these outstanding Granite State students who have withstood the adversity and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said in a statement. “These awards are a testament to their hard work and resiliency, qualities that will serve them well as they continue their studies and beyond."
For more information about The NHHEAF Network or the emergency mini-grants, call 603-227-5310.