Saint Anselm College held its commencement exercises on Saturday.

Saint Anselm College graduates were urged to rise above “division, anger and frustration” Saturday at the school’s 130th commencement.

“The nation seems to have lost its moral compass. Instead of compromise in support of common good, we hear shrill emotional voices dominating the national discussion, untethered to intellectual honest and universal moral principles,” said commencement speaker Kenneth R. Feinberg, administrator of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

