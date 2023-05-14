The Rev. Dennis Holtschneider, one of four accomplished educators to receive an honorary degree at Rivier University’s commencement Sunday, delivers his commencement address to the nearly 800 graduates and guests at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.
Some of the mortar boards that carried various messages such as "eaRNed it," evidently worn by a nursing student, and "as promised" with a personal note, that were on display at Rivier University's commencement Sunday.
Rivier University president Sister Paula Marie Buley and chairman of its board of trustees, Bradley Kreick, confer an honorary degree upon longtime Nashua Community College president Lucille Jordan, one of four noted educators who received the honor at Sunday's commencement.
Several of Sunday’s 794 Rivier University graduates show off their diplomas from their front-row seats.
Several of Sunday’s 794 Rivier University graduates show off their diplomas from their front-row seats.
Agnes Monica Vataparthy, selected the student speaker for graduate programs at Rivier University's commencement on Sunday, addresses the nearly 800 total graduates and guests.
LOWELL, Mass. — Among the first endeavors the Rev. Dennis Holtschneider pursued just weeks following his graduation from Niagara University was a summer trip to Panama.
His chief purpose was to learn Spanish, which he knew would be a necessary skill if he was to properly fulfill his chosen work as a member of the Congregation of the Mission, also known as The Vincentians, who are committed to friendship and service to the poor.
But what he saw while being driven to his destination over unpaved roads past one poor village after another sticks with him to this day.
“We turned a corner and suddenly encountered a brightly-lit casino, right in the middle of nowhere,” Holtschneider, now the president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, told the nearly 800 graduates and an estimated 3,000 families and guests during Rivier University’s 88th commencement held Sunday at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
Holtschneider, who in addition to being selected commencement speaker was one of four noted educators upon whom were conferred honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees during the roughly two-hour program, said he also saw something out of place for that region of the largely impoverished nation — a paved road.
“It was explained to me that the paved road was actually a landing strip,” utilized by aircraft that shuttled friends and associates of the late dictator Manuel Noriega to and from his casino, where gambling mixed with drug-running.
“It was amazing to me that there was no electricity in this part of the country, but that casino sure did,” Holtschneider said.
At least as disturbing was discovering that the poor living in the shadow of the casino “simply went on with their lives, stayed away and pretended it wasn’t there. They ignored what they saw ... they shrugged their shoulders and looked down.
“One woman actually denied (the casino) existed,” Holtschneider said, despite the fact she could see it from where she was standing.
The woeful conditions he witnessed, Holtschneider told the graduates, “is the exact opposite of the purpose of your education.” He praised the grads for choosing a “noble profession ... nursing, education, health care, business, psychology, criminal justice, government,” reminding them that “it’s head and heart combined that makes the difference ... to change the world you need to build your skills and commit to doing something about it.”
The other three honorary degree recipients are no strangers to Greater Nashuans: Margaret “Peg” Gilmour, founder and former president/CEO of Home Health & Hospice Care; Lucille Jordan, longtime president of Nashua Community College; and Rabbi Jonathan Spira-Savett of Nashua’s Temple Beth Abraham.
The four honorees “are an inspiration to our graduates on the impact of faith-in-action and education as a catalyst for social change to advance the common good,” said Rivier president Sister Paula Marie Buley.
The student speakers — Nikolas Pignone, representing the undergraduates, and Agnes Vataparthy, representing the graduate students — also had poignant messages for the Class of 2023.
“We have learned life lessons about adaptability, strength, and perseverance that we can take into the world,” Pignone, who earned a bachelor’s degree in Homeland and International Security, said. “And all of these experiences have made us better and more grateful people in the end.”
Vataparthy shared her transformational experience as an international graduate student, noting that she traveled 7,685 miles to Rivier from her home in India to pursue a master’s degree in computer science.
“Each of us has a unique story with different goals, expectations, and cultural backgrounds,” yet they “all came together” to share the Rivier experience,” she said.
