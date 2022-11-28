Jan. 29 snowstorm (copy)
Buy Now

The State House in Concord.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

The governor and Executive Council last week approved nearly $10 million in school safety funding for hundreds of schools across New Hampshire.

The $9,873,605.40 approved comes on the heels of $3.9 million allocated earlier this year, and approximately $43.9 million since 2017.

Monday, November 28, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022