The governor and Executive Council last week approved nearly $10 million in school safety funding for hundreds of schools across New Hampshire.
The $9,873,605.40 approved comes on the heels of $3.9 million allocated earlier this year, and approximately $43.9 million since 2017.
“New Hampshire is not immune to the tragedies we have seen unfold across the country,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement. “This additional $10 million in school safety funding approved today follows $3.9 million approved earlier this year -- a clear sign that New Hampshire remains as committed as ever to providing as many resources as possible to ensure schools are equipped with the resources and training to be prepared.”
Funding for 335 projects at 249 schools -- 231 public and 18 non-public -- has been authorized as part of the Security Action for Education (SAFE) grant application process.
“School safety is an absolute priority in New Hampshire, and this latest round of SAFE grants will work to ensure that schools are supplied with new technology and other advancements to enhance school safety and the protection of our children,” Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement.
Schools across New Hampshire submitted applications to the Public School Infrastructure Commission (PSIC) through the Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s (HSEM) Resource Center. HSEM officials then reviewed the applications to assess potential risk based on a scoring rubric approved by the PSIC.
Some districts plan to use the funds for security items such as electronic door locks, new cameras and panic buzzers. Others want to create secure entrances where visitors are screened.
Manchester is in line to receive $482,184 for work at 20 schools. Nashua would receive $160,000 for eight school projects.
Derry is in line for $228,924, with Bedford receiving $41,160.
All of the projects approved are aimed to improve access control capabilities at schools statewide, the Department of Education said in a release.
“We continue to work to make our schools safer so that children, staff members and parents can have peace of mind,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton in a statement. “This round of funding will help to create more security through access control.”
The $9.8 million marks the second round of SAFE grants approved in recent months.
Early decision awards were previously handed out to 92 public schools, totaling $3.9 million in state funds.
This second round of awards total nearly $9.9 million in funds through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, and will be granted to 249 schools.
Awards were capped at $100,000 per school. The money is awarded based on three security risks and safety priorities: surveillance, access control and emergency alerting.
The principal of Bow High School said he was concerned when he first saw explicit sexual images in a graphic novel that is available to any student in the school's library collection, but he softened his view after reading the work.