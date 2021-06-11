Described as a dedicated, passionate and energetic teacher, Nashua’s Danielle Boutin had her special day in the spotlight on Friday while being honored as New Hampshire’s 2021 Teacher of the Year.
The festivities were initially put on hold because of the pandemic, but on Friday the students at Ledge Street Elementary School in Nashua made sure that the long wait was well worth it.
With students holding signs, waving pom-poms and shouting words of praise, Boutin was honored for her talent in the field of education, specifically being able to teach English to those students who are still learning the language.
“You are a beacon of awesomeness and I could not be more proud of you,” Principal Chas Miller told Boutin during a ceremony recognizing her and all of her achievements.
Naming her as an exceptional teacher simply does not do her justice, according to Miller, who said Boutin is not only humble, but amazing in her craft and a tremendous reflection of the entire school.
Boutin has worked for the Nashua School District as an English Language Learner teacher for the past 12 years, helping ELL students in six grades thrive and learn at the same pace as their counterparts.
Frank Edelblut, New Hampshire Department of Education Commissioner, said Boutin is “the heartbeat of the school,” and uniquely engages with children in an effort to open up their curious minds.
“What a great opportunity to touch the lives of kiddos,” said Edelblut, stressing Boutin’s value on the school, its students and the entire district.
Since this has been the most challenging year as an educator for teachers everywhere, Boutin admits that she feels slightly uncomfortable about receiving the accolades.
She thanked the rest of her ELL team of teachers, saying every kind word aimed at her is absolutely true for all of them as well. Those other teachers, she said, have motivated her to grow and expand her passion.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to work,” added Boutin, who received the traditional EDies bell distributed to those who receive a New Hampshire Excellence in Education Award. She also was given a $5,000 check from the New Hampshire Lottery.
Claudia Tobon, vice-president of Geskus Studios and Yearbook Publishing, said Boutin, during the pandemic, traveled to her students’ homes to ensure they had heat and electricity.
She also worked to make sure students had access to computers and internet service while school was being held remotely, according to Tobon.
But most importantly, Boutin works hard each day to make sure that ELL students are learning at the same level of excellence as their peers, added Tobon, thanking her for being such a bright light in the world of education.