Kathy Brodsky, of Manchester, a children’s book author and psychotherapist, was a guest at a Manchester School District principal’s meeting on Friday at Camp Carpenter to talk about two of her books — including a new one — that the district, with the help of a grant, was to give out to Pre-K-second grade elementary school classes and each of the elementary school libraries.
The new book, “How Talula Turned her Day Around,” about mask wearing during the pandemic, has an accompanying coloring book and other materials; 166 copies were given out to all the pre-kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms in the district.
“High Wire Act” is being given to each elementary school library. It is a storyabout self-esteem as told by a traffic light who becomes aware of “his” importance in the lives of others.
The books, written in rhyme with fun pictures, encourage readers of all ages to answer deeper questions at the end that deal with larger issues at hand, and can help with early intervention to help young students do better in school and at home.
The principals were interested in having her speak to their staffs more to gain more ideas and strategies to use with their pupils. Superintendent John Goldhardt said, “Good children’s literature gives hope … this is really good and good for adults, as well.”
MELBOURNE, Fla. - The three-dozen women who showed up at the Brevard County school board meeting last week wore identical "Moms for Liberty" T-shirts, declaring they don't "Co-PARENT with the GOVERNMENT."
With all the current turmoil and division in society, there’s never been a better time to study the humanities and gain an understanding of one’s fellow man, says Robert Grappone, who is helping fund an institute for that purpose at Saint Anselm College.