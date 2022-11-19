Firefighting class

Brandon Kimball, left, a junior, and Matt Roussus, a sophomore, put on firefighting gear during their college-level Fire Safety class at Concord Regional Technical Center.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

CONCORD — Because no one else in her family has been to college, Concord High senior Rosima Darjee wasn’t sure if college was for her — or if she was college material. But getting college credit for classes she takes in high school, through a program called Running Start, has convinced her she wants to continue her education.

Making the grade

Now, Darjee said, she knows more about what to expect from a college class and about the benefits of a four-year degree. Getting low-cost college credits is helping too.

Running Start conversation

Concord High senior Rosima Darjee, foreground, talks about her college credit classes in a conversation with, from left, senior Will Richards, senior Ryder Fiske and junior Marcus Jordanhazy.
Running Start - automotive

Ryan Redman, a senior, works on a tire in an automotive class at the Concord Regional Technical Center. Concord High and the Tecnhical Center participate in Running Start, a program that allows students to enroll in community college classes at their high school.
Nursing

Sharon Bean teaches a college-level nursing class in the Running Start program at Concord High School.
Running Start - automotive

Ryan Redman, a senior, works on a tire in an automotive class at the Concord Regional Technical Center. Concord High and the Tecnhical Center participate in Running Start, a program that allows students to enroll in community college classes at their high school.
Running Start students
Buy Now

Sidrah Khan, a Concord High junior, talks about her college credit classes with fellow Running Start students Will Richards and Ryder Fisk, both seniors.

Making the Grade is a reporting effort dedicated to covering education in New Hampshire, with a special emphasis on Manchester and the challenges students face in the state’s largest school district. It is sponsored by the New Hampshire Solutions Journalism Lab at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and is funded by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, Northeast Delta Dental, the Education Writers Association and the Institute for Citizens & Scholars.

Saturday, November 19, 2022
Friday, November 18, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022