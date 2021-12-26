For schools and students, 2021 wasn’t exactly a return to normal, but the availability of COVID-19 vaccines helped bring about the end of remote learning and “hybrid” schools.
Schools in the Granite State opened their doors for kids this fall, starting a new year, with the challenge of keeping teachers and students healthy. As part of the new normal, schools ushered in the return of fall sports and extracurricular events.
For hundreds of students in Manchester, the first day of school in September was the first time back in a school building since March 2020.
The issue of children wearing masks in school took on hot button status this year.
As schools looked to reopen, in the summer of 2021 parents attended school board meetings to speak out against mask mandates, for mask mandates, and everything in between. The combination of misinformation and a charged political climate turned up the heat on school officials looking to prevent COVID-19 in schools.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services recommended universal mask-wearing in schools where COVID-19 transmission is substantial.
Parents argued that cloth and surgical masks inhibit regular breathing, or that COVID-19 is not dangerous to children.
Some parents who favor universal masking in schools say their children have compromised immune systems and accuse those opposed to masking of endangering their children.
After schools welcomed back students and staff, COVID-19 cases began spreading in classes. The largest number of cases were seen in high schools.
Scores down
An even bigger part of teachers’ work this year will be helping students feel academically back on track.
Participation rates in assessment testing dropped significantly in the spring of 2021 across the state, as about 73,406 New Hampshire students completed the assessments for math. The number was closer to 91,050 in 2019.
For reading, participation numbers also dropped from about 90,785 participating in 2019 and 72,880 participating in 2021.
Statewide, about 38% of students scored proficient or above proficient in math for 2021, compared to 48% in 2019. Statewide, about 52% scored proficient or above proficient in reading for 2021, compared to 56% in 2019.
There were no spring assessment tests in spring of 2020 because of COVID-19.
‘Divisive Concepts’ law
Masks weren’t the only hot topic in local schools in 2021.
A teachers union filed a federal lawsuit in December charging the state’s new “divisive concepts” law violates the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and due process as well as the state’s own anti-discrimination law about teaching in public schools.
The Republican-led Legislature attached what it called the Right to Freedom from Discrimination and Public Workplaces and Education to the two-year state budget trailer bill Gov. Chris Sununu signed last June.
It bans teaching in elementary and high schools, which concludes any individual, by virtue of his or her race and sex, was “inherently racist,” or teaching that stated one race or sex was “inherently superior” to another.
New Hampshire was one of eight Republican-led states to pass such a law, promoted by conservatives upset by the teaching of Critical Race Theory, a concept taught in higher education but generally not found to have been part of the K-12 school curriculum across the country.
Critical Race Theory explores how public institutions such as the criminal justice system, rather than individuals, can become inherently racist.
In its suit, lawyers for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) maintain the new law was purposely too vague and thus puts teachers in fear that they could lose their licenses if they discuss causes and cures for racism.
The state Department of Education offered instructions on how parents could report possible violations of the ban.
In response, Moms for Liberty, a socially-conservative group, announced a $500 “bounty” for the first parent to bring such a complaint.
Gov. Chris Sununu condemned as “inappropriate” the offering of that reward, and AFT leaders said this bounty has led to other examples of harassment of teachers.
After Sununu signed the law, half of his advisory council on diversity resigned in protest.
Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill (HB 1090) to repeal the law and expressly permit the teaching of all forms of discrimination in public schools.