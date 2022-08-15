Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova, along with their dog Jagger, escaped the war in Ukraine to the United States

Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova make smoothies in their kitchen after a morning walk around their neighborhood in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., July 28, 2022. Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova, along with their dog Jagger, escaped the war in Ukraine and are building a new life in the United States with the help of the Sponsor Circle program and their host Michael Glover.  

 FAITH NINIVAGGI/REUTERS
Sponsor Circle host Michael Glover poses for a portrait in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., July 28, 2022. Glover is hosting Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova, along with their dog Jagger, after they escaped the war in Ukraine to build a new life in the United States.  

DURHAM  - Since July, Dmitry Vorobiova, 39, his partner Olena, 36, and their dog have been living with 64-year-old Michael Glover, a software engineer who had extra space in his six-bedroom house after his wife passed away.

Strangers before, Glover and the Ukrainian couple have together built a quiet routine in the three-story house in his small town in eastern New Hampshire: Dmitry and Glover jog in the evenings and occasionally the two cook Glover grilled chicken for dinner.

Dmitry Vorobiova takes a morning walk around the neighborhood in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., July 28, 2022. Dmitry Vorobiova and his wife Olena, along with their dog Jagger, escaped the war in Ukraine and are building a new life in the United States with the help of the Sponsor Circle program and their host Michael Glover.  
Olena Vorobiova poses for a portrait with a painting she made when she was in Ukraine, to be hung on the wall when they get a new home in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., July 28, 2022. Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova, along with their dog Jagger, escaped the war in Ukraine with only two backpacks and two suitcases, and are building a new life in the United States with the help of the Sponsor Circle program and their host Michael Glover. 
Olena Vorobiova walks through a playground during a morning walk around the neighborhood with her husband Dmitry and their dog Jagger in Durham, New Hampshire, U.S., July 28, 2022. Dmitry and Olena Vorobiova, along with their dog Jagger, escaped the war in Ukraine and are building a new life in the United States with the help of the Sponsor Circle program and their host Michael Glover.  
