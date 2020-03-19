In a true grassroots effort, a Nashua school was able to raise $100,000 in seven months for the construction of a new playground.
“Our community has just been unbelievable,” said Kelley Paradis, principal at Main Dunstable Elementary School.
It was determined last spring that the existing, aging playground equipment at the city school was not structurally safe and would need to be removed. Parent teacher organizations worked together to find a solution to the problem, which resulted in a major fundraising initiative, according to Paradis.
With assistance from small businesses, charitable organizations, Nashua families, corporate donations, gofundme accounts, lemonade stands and bake sales, $100,000 has been raised in seven months to pay for the new playground, said Julie Phelan, chairperson of the playground committee.
“We feel quite proud of that accomplishment,” said Phelan, thanking the Boston Billiard Club in Nashua for allowing the playground project to become one of its charities and helping to raise $47,000 for the project -- nearly half of the price tag.
Local students were also active in the fundraising campaign, many of them participating in a Hawk Walk to raise money.
The existing playground structure is expected to be torn down by the end of June, according to Phelan, who said new construction is set to begin in July. The footprint of the playground will remain similar, she explained.
The new play structure will include traditional playground features such as slides, modern see-saws and monkey bars, but will also feature a rock wall and other creative climbing structures, balancing structures, sensory stimulation and musical features, according to the design plans.
A rubberized play surface and bark mulch will be utilized, and the new playground will be ADA compliant so that children who are less mobile can still enjoy the equipment and be fully integrated with their peers, said Phelan.
The new play equipment is expected to be ordered in April, demolition of the existing playground will take place after this school year and construction will likely begin after July 4, she said.
“That is an unbelievable amount to raise in that period of time,” said school board member Dotty Oden. “That is just amazing.”
Paradis said the students are very excited to have the new playground built, especially since they worked hard to help make it a reality.
“I think your kids are going to be really happy,” echoed Oden.