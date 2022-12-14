HOLDERNESS — Nearly three decades ago, students at Holderness Central School came up with the idea of what would become the New Hampshire Conservation License Plate program.
This month, they found their place in the sun once again.
On Dec. 9, students at the K-8 school off NH Route 175 became the first in the Granite State to participate in the Solar Eclipse Ambassador program, an educational exercise to promote knowledge about the upcoming full solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, and how to observe it safely.
For about three minutes on that date, beginning around 3:30 p.m., much of the North Country — in a ribbon that begins in Lancaster and stretches northeast into Maine — will be in the “path of totality” of the eclipse, as the moon passes over the sun, blocking the sun’s light entirely.
Much of the rest of New Hampshire, including Holderness, will see a partial eclipse, which the state Department of Travel and Tourism is promoting and has described as “one of nature’s most awe-inspiring shows.”
Concord resident and avowed “eclipse chaser” Rik Yeames has worked to promote the 2024 eclipse for years, including as a founder of the NH Solar Eclipse Task Force.
Yeames, the owner of a Domino’s Pizza franchise in Concord, styles himself as “the pied piper of pizza, peace, & solar eclipses.” He’s passionate about spreading the gospel of the 2024 solar eclipse and to do so, drives a 2018 Dodge Challenger that is covered in a vinyl “wrap” that on its hood shows what the eclipse will look like. The trunk depicts some of the sky that will be visible during the eclipse.
Joining Yeames at Holderness Central School was Sally Jensen, who taught at the school for 30 years and is a NASA Solar System Ambassador, a volunteer whose mission is to “communicate the science and excitement of NASA’s space exploration missions and discoveries with the people in their communities.”
“We’re the first state to have a solar eclipse ambassador program, and this is the first school to host that program,” said Jensen, explaining that “we want students to share it.”
Yeames said that after the Dec. 9 presentation there were “four words that I want kids to know: ‘No child left inside’” on April 8, 2024.
Even if the weather doesn’t cooperate then, there’s “still a lot of learning,” that can take place, Jensen said.
Sophia Daigneault, a seventh grader at Holderness Central School, has worked with Jensen and Yeames on the eclipse ambassador program since last year and is its first ambassador. On Dec. 9, she helped her schoolmates learn about the upcoming celestial display.
She directed students to create a physical model of what will happen on April 8, 2024, by having them cut out a representation of the sun, and, while using their bodies to represent the Earth, to outstretch a thumb to serve as the moon.
“There’s nothing more powerful than for students to have knowledge,” said Jensen, and that kind of modeling is very helpful.
Yeames told students that Holderness Central School was the first school in the U.S., possibly “in all the Americas,” both North and South, to host an eclipse education program. He stressed that while the 2024 eclipse seems to be far in the future, it was only 486 days from Dec. 9, adding that it would be another 20,584 days thereafter — May 1, 2079 — when there was another total solar eclipse that would be visible in New Hampshire.
Emily Kelley, who has taught at Holderness Central School for 41 years and has invited Jensen to speak at the school a number of times, said the Dec. 9 presentation was the result of a call from Jensen.
“Sally said we need a school to start this (the eclipse ambassador program) off, and we said ‘sure.’” Kelley recalled.
Daigneault — whose mom Esther attended the presentation and said she was proud of her daughter — said she became an eclipse ambassador because “Mrs. Kelley volunteered me and I thought it was really cool.”
Kelley hoped students would learn the science behind the full solar eclipse and also gain an “appreciation for safety and the responsibilities” of observing one.
After students got a close look at his eclipse mobile, Yeames gave students a pair of eclipse glasses, which will allow them to look at the 2024 eclipse without hurting their eyes.