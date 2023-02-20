World Academy students' robots are projected for spectators to watch as they compete in the Snapshot portion. Points are awarded after one minute for discs knocked down, and additional points for discs removed, and discs touching “contact zone.” Each team consist of four students, two tasks with knocking down and two removing; controllers are exchanged halfway through.
Diya Sid, standing with her teammate Stridharan Sanjay on the bottom right, from Oyster River Middle School wait for their turn for the skill challenge portion of Sunday's VEX IQ competition. With the goal of knocking down pucks, the two skills tested are driving, with the robot entirely driver controlled, and programming, with the robot operating with limited student interaction.
Henry Yust, from Waterville Elementary School, did not know Boston Dynamics’ “Spot” would respond when he introduced his robot during the VEX IQ State Competition at Manchester Community College, Manchester, NH, on Feb. 19, 2023. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader.
Aarav Gubda from MicroSociety Academy in Nashua controls his robot on a practice course Sunday at Manchester Community College.
Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
Yizhou Zhao from Oyster River Middle School in Durham programs his robot for a practice run to knock disks off towers on a practice course.
Eighty teams from New Hampshire and Vermont schools met for the 2023 VEX Robotics Competition State Championship over the weekend at Manchester Community College.
High school teams competed for the right to represent the two states in the VEX Robotics world championships in the spring. Middle schoolers and elementary school students competed in the VEX IQ Challenge on Sunday.
Each team competes in challenges to qualify for the VEX World Championship in the spring.
