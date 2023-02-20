Under control
Aarav Gubda from MicroSociety Academy in Nashua controls his robot on a practice course Sunday at Manchester Community College.  

 Brittany Grimes/Union Leader

Eighty teams from New Hampshire and Vermont schools met for the 2023 VEX Robotics Competition State Championship over the weekend at Manchester Community College.

High school teams competed for the right to represent the two states in the VEX Robotics world championships in the spring. Middle schoolers and elementary school students competed in the VEX IQ Challenge on Sunday.

